Message of Condolences and Compassion from HM the King to Family of Late Simon Levy

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to the family of the late Simon Levy, president of the Jewish community of Agadir.

In this message, the Sovereign states that he learnt with great sorrow of the death of the late Simon Levy, may God surround him with His holy mercy.

On this sad occasion, His Majesty the King expresses to the members of the family of the deceased and to their relatives, to the members of the Moroccan Jewish community and to the friends and admirers of the late Levy, His deepest condolences and His sincere feelings of compassion, imploring God to grant them patience and comfort.

The Sovereign says he "remembers with consideration the qualities and virtues shown by the deceased, as well as his sincere patriotism, his unwavering attachment to the constant values of the Nation and its sacred values, following the example of Our faithful subjects, sons of the Jewish community, in addition to his strong determination to contribute to charitable actions".

MAP 03 mai 2022