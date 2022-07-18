Message of Condolences and Compassion from HM the King to Family of Teenager Chef Omar Archane

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of condolences and compassion to the family of teenager Moroccan Chef Omar Archane.



In this message, the Sovereign says he learned with great emotion and grief the news of the death of Omar Archane, may God welcome him among the martyrs in His vast paradise.



In this difficult ordeal, HM the King expresses to the family members of the deceased as well as to their relatives and admirers of the late teenager, His deep condolences and sincere feelings of compassion following the death of a talented child and a passionate of the culinary art who was able, thanks to his courage and his love for life, to win the esteem and consideration of his public through a relevant digital content that encourages children, especially those with special needs, to create, innovate and find the means to achieve their dreams and ambitions.



While acknowledging the magnitude of this cruel loss, the Sovereign implores God to surround the deceased with his holy mercy and to grant patience and comfort to his family members.

MAP 16 July 2022