Message of Condolences from HM the King to President of Cote d'Ivoire

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences to president of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, Alassane Dramane Ouattara, following the death of former Ivorian Head of State Henri Konan Bédié.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses his sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to Ouattara, to the members of his family and to the people of Cote d'Ivoire.

HM the King commended "the memory of this great statesman who served the interests of his nation with ardor and conviction".

MAP: 04 August 2023