Message of Condolences from HM the king to US President Following Kabul Airport Attack

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, following the terrorist attack near Kabul airport that killed dozens of people, including Americans.

In this message, HM the King says he was shocked and deeply saddened by the news of the despicable terrorist attack near Kabul airport, in which a number of US service members were injured or lost their lives.

On this sad occasion, the Sovereign conveys His sincere condolences to the grieving families and the American people, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

His Majesty the King reiterates to the American president His deepest sympathy, reaffirming the firm commitment of the Kingdom of Morocco, a traditional partner of the United States, to stand side by side with his country in the fight against international terrorism.

MAP 27 August 2021