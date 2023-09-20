Message of Thanks and Gratitude from HM the King to Amir of State of Qatar

In this message, HM the King expresses, on His own behalf and that of the Moroccan people, His sincere thanks and deep gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for the noble support given to Morocco following the violent earthquake that struck the province of Al Haouz on September 08.

"What consoles and comforts us in this painful circumstance is the outpouring of sincere solidarity towards Morocco from brotherly and friendly countries, including the State of Qatar, as usual", said the Sovereign, hailing the generous support and assistance that this country has provided, under the high guidance of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to the Kingdom of Morocco.

In this regard, HM the King praised the efforts of the Qatari search and rescue team, which provided great support to the Moroccan teams, illustrating the special nature of the relations that unite the two countries and perpetuating the ties of brotherhood, affection and constant solidarity between the two peoples.

On this occasion, the Sovereign reiterated to the Amir of Qatar the expression of His gratitude and esteem for the constant support of His Highness to his second homeland, the Kingdom of Morocco.

MAP: 20 September 2023