Message of Thanks and Gratitude from HM the King to Head of Qatari International Rescue Team

In this message, HM the King proudly expressed, on His own behalf and that of the Moroccan people, His sincere feelings of thanks and gratitude for the noble and generous participation of Qatari rescue workers alongside their Moroccan brothers in search and rescue operations following the tragic earthquake that hit the Al Haouz region.

HM the King expressed his deep appreciation for this humanitarian and solidarity-based initiative, which "has greatly touched Us and the Moroccan people", and asked Commander Khalid Abdellah Al Hamidi to convey to the members of his team "Our heartfelt thanks and deep gratitude for the generous efforts you have made, which bear witness to your proven efficiency and recognized professionalism".

These noble efforts reflect "both the brotherly Qatari people's acknowledged feelings of sincere fraternity and affection towards your second country Morocco, and your attachment to the supreme values of our holy Islamic religion, based on cooperation, solidarity and mutual assistance", the message added.

"Renewing Our distinguished feelings of esteem and gratitude, We implore the Almighty to perpetuate upon you the blessings of health and well-being and to preserve you and your brother country from all misfortune," wrote His Majesty the King.

MAP: 17 September 2023