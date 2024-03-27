Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity: HM the King Lays Foundation Stone for Community Medical Center in Casablanca, Launches 2nd Stage of Connected Mobile Medical Units Program

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, laid, on Tuesday in the Lissasfa district, in the Hay Hassani prefecture (Casablanca), the foundation stone for a Community Medical Center - Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity, and launched the 2nd stage of the Connected Mobile Medical Units program - Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity.

These two projects reflect His Majesty the King's commitment to strengthening the national healthcare system, improving medical services for citizens, consolidating community healthcare services, promoting the access of populations, notably in rural areas, to quality basic health services and ensuring periodic and regular medical monitoring for people whose health requires specialized consultations

With an investment of 90 million dirhams, the future Lissasfa Community Medical Center, the 3rd of its kind in the Casablanca-Settat region, after those built in Sidi Moumen district and the new town of Errahma, is an integral part of an action plan led by the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity to support the national medical sector, in particular by reinforcing healthcare system in densely populated urban areas.

As an intermediary facility between the network of basic healthcare facilities (levels 1 and 2) and the hospital network, the future Center, which will provide services to some 60,000 people a year, will help alleviate pressure on existing hospital facilities in the region and avoid long-distance journeys to other facilities.

This Community Medical Center will be built within 24 months on an 11,170 m2 site (7,692 m2 covered), and will include units for outpatient consultations and functional explorations, functional rehabilitation, dental care and community medical emergencies.

It will also include units for primary care, radiology, childbirth and sterilization, as well as an operating room, a medical analysis laboratory, a hospitalization unit (13 double rooms), a pharmacy and a kitchen.

Carried out thanks to a partnership between the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity and the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, this project is part of an overall program led by the Foundation that will eventually see the construction of twelve Community Medical Centers: three in Casablanca, two in Fez, two in Tangiers and one each in Agadir, Marrakech, Rabat, Salé and Temara.

On this occasion, His Majesty the King followed explanations on the "Hospital Information System", an integrated digital system, set up by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection and based on the concept of the patient file that brings together all his data: administrative data, medical file and care records.

Available in both primary care and hospital facilities, this system, which is one of the pillars of the national healthcare system overhaul, enables healthcare professionals to access patient medical data at any time, with the aim of speeding up medical treatment and improving efficiency.

As for the Connected Mobile Medical Unit program - Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity, the 2nd stage of which was launched this Tuesday by His Majesty the King, it aims to improve access to medical services for rural populations, and represents a new intervention model that combines community care and telemedicine.

A partnership between the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection and the service provider MEDIOT Technology, the first stage of this pilot program, launched by the Sovereign on October 28, 2023, provides for deploying 50 connected mobile medical units in 34 provinces, across nine regions of the Kingdom. The second stage involves the deployment of fifty new connected mobile medical units.

Each connected mobile medical unit comprises a medical block consisting of two multi-purpose consultation and treatment cubicles, equipped with basic medical instruments, medical furniture, connectivity systems and a full range of latest-generation biomedical equipment, which serve as work tools for remote consultations.

The center is run by a dedicated team (a general practitioner, two nurses and an administrative manager) who handle face-to-face general medical consultations, tele-expertise, outpatient care and public health program monitoring.

Resort to tele-expertise is the responsibility of the general practitioner who, when a case requires an opinion or assistance with examinations, calls on a specialist, depending on the specialty required (gynecology-obstetrics, pediatrics, endocrinology, dermatology, ENT, cardiology, pneumology and nephrology), who operates from a central telemedicine platform linked to all the connected mobile medical units.

His Majesty the King, may God assist Him, also followed a simulation of a tele-expertise carried out by a general practitioner on site, in liaison with specialist doctors at the central telemedicine platform in Casablanca.

Up to March 25, the fifty connected mobile medical units deployed as part of the first stage had provided 119,532 medical services to 104,041 people, 65% of them women. Some 96,753 people received general consultations and care, and 11,989 cases required tele-expertise in the various specialties available.

On this occasion, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, symbolically handed over three ambulances and five utility vehicles, donated by the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity, to representatives of the "Adassil", "Talat N'Yacoub" and "Tizi N'Test" municipalities, which were affected by the earthquake of September 08, as well as five associations.

This is part of a donation of 46 vehicles for municipalities, associations and cooperatives in different regions of the Kingdom.

MAP: 26 March 2024