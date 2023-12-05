Morocco, UAE Adopt Joint Statement

The Kingdom of Morocco and the State of the United Arab Emirates adopted, on Monday in Abu Dhabi, a joint statement following talks between His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, during the Sovereign's working and fraternal visit to this brotherly country.

"In the context of the working and fraternal visit of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Sovereign of the Kingdom of Morocco, to the brotherly State of the United Arab Emirates, at the kind invitation of His Brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Head of State, the two leaders held fruitful bilateral talks aimed at strengthening and advancing bilateral cooperation to broader horizons.

From the outset, His Majesty the King, may God glorify Him, congratulated His Brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, may God preserve him, for his benevolent and successful patronage of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai. The Sovereign also reiterated His warm congratulations to His Highness on the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of the Union of the United Arab Emirates, praising the development, progress and prosperity that the country is experiencing under the wise leadership of His Highness, as well as the distinguished presence of the United Arab Emirates on the international stage.

During this meeting, the leaders of both countries expressed their joy at deep, genuine brotherhood, sincere affection, mutual respect, and constant understanding that binds them, expressing their full satisfaction with the strength of fruitful cooperation and active solidarity between the two brotherly countries.

His Majesty the King and the Emirati President also reiterated their firm determination to strengthen, continue and further develop these exceptional relations, taking them to the level of an innovative, renewed and multidimensional partnership covering all areas - a partnership that is ambitious in its goals, innovative in its consolidation methods, and advanced in its implementation mechanisms, based on common interests and in the service of both brotherly peoples.

On this occasion, His Majesty the King, may God glorify Him, emphasized the achievements of the Kingdom, especially in the field of infrastructure and structural reforms in various sectors, as well as legislative and regulatory measures to encourage initiative and investment. The Sovereign also highlighted the Royal Vision for promoting economic and social development in the country, based on productive investment benefiting both parties.

His Majesty the King emphasized the great ambition driving Morocco to persevere on the path of economic and social progress, launching numerous projects and investments aimed at further achievements in social and development issues, especially in the perspective of hosting the 2030 World Cup. In this momentum, He ensures enabling brotherly countries and partners to contribute to these achievements and access the multiple and promising investment opportunities offered by the Kingdom."

For his part, HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, may God preserve him, hailed the success of the investment projects initiated by the State of the United Arab Emirates in Morocco, particularly welcoming the opportunities and potential offered by the Moroccan economy in the field of investment, its various and varied assets, a stimulating business climate and a security and stability environment that distinguishes Morocco and makes it an attractive investment destination.

In this context, building on successful experiences and relying on the common will to further consolidate fruitful cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the State of the United Arab Emirates, the two countries' leaders agreed to push for pooling efforts to succeed in this innovative and renewed partnership, to explore opportunities to contribute to economic and human projects, to support human development programs for the good of the two peoples and the two brotherly countries, to take bilateral relations to the highest level and to open broader perspectives in different areas of cooperation and partnership in the medium and long term.

In this regard, the two countries’ leaders gave their guidelines to develop joint action plans on the implementation of the signed memoranda of understanding. The two Heads of State reiterated the will of the two brotherly countries to establish pioneering joint partnerships in regional and international markets.

HM the King expressed to His brother HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan His thanks and consideration for the constant positions of the State of the United Arab Emirates, as well as the constant support that His Highness provides to national and development issues of the Kingdom".

MAP: 04 December 2023