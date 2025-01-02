New Year: HM the King Exchanges Congratulatory Messages with Heads of State, Government of Brotherly, Friendly Countries

On the occasion of the advent of the New Year 2025, HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, has sent greeting cards to the Heads of State and Government of brotherly and friendly countries, expressing His warm and sincere wishes for health and happiness.

On the same occasion, His Majesty the King has received cards and messages of good wishes from the leaders of these countries, as well as from high-ranking international personalities, presenting to the Sovereign their wishes for health and happiness and hoping for further progress and prosperity for the Moroccan people under the wise leadership of His Majesty the King, may God preserve Him.

As of now, these include:

- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates;

- Their Majesties King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, Sovereign of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and Queen Rania Al Abdullah;

- Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Al Hussein Ibn Abdallah II, and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein;

- His Majesty Haitham Ben Tarek, Sultan of Oman;

- His Majesty King Philippe, King of the Belgians, and Her Majesty Queen Mathilde;

- His Majesty King Frederik X, Sovereign of the Kingdom of Denmark;

- H.E. Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China;

- H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation;

- H.E. Mr. Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt;

- H.E. Mr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone;

- H.E. Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

- H.E. Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

- H.E. Mr. Sergio Mattarella, President of the Republic of Italy;

- H.E. Mr. Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland;

- H.E. Mr. Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland;

- H.E. Mr. Tamás Sulyok, President of the Republic of Hungary;

- H.E. Mr. Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of the Republic of Hungary;

- H.E. Mr. Shigeru Ishiba, Prime Minister of Japan;

- H.E. Miss. Francesca Civerchia and Mr. Dalibor Riccardi, Captains-Regent of the Republic of San Marino;

- H.E. Mr. Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General.

(MAP: 31 December 2024)