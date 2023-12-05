Official Welcome for His Majesty King Mohammed VI from President of the United Arab Emirates

An official welcome was dedicated, on Monday at the "Qasr Al Watan" Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, to His Majesty King Mohammed VI by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, President of the State of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

From the Palace entrance to the Zayed gate, the Royal procession was escorted by a squadron of horsemen, a tradition reserved for welcoming distinguished guests of the United Arab Emirates.

From the "Zayed" gate to the "Al Hisn" gate, HM King Mohammed VI's motorcade reviewed Emirati folk troupes performing songs and dances to welcome the Sovereign.

On this occasion, the "Al Fursan" national aerobatic team took to the skies above the Palace, tracing ribbons of smoke in the red and green colors of the Moroccan flag, as a 21-gun salute sounded to welcome His Majesty the King.

On arrival at the Al Hisn gate, His Majesty the King was greeted by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, President of the State of the United Arab Emirates. The two Heads of State then greeted the national colors to the sound of the two national anthems, before reviewing a detachment of Emirati land, naval and air forces that made the honors.

After posing for a souvenir photo with His Brother HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, HM King Mohammed VI was greeted by HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Vice-President of the State of the United Arab Emirates, Vice-President of the Council of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, HH Sheikh Khaleed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, HH Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Governor of Abu Dhabi, HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahayan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, General, HH Sheikh Seif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Vice-Chairman of the Council of Ministers and Minister of the Interior, HH Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Managing Member of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, HH Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs.

His Majesty the King was also greeted by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad Al-Nahyan, Advisor to the Presidential Cabinet, Sheikh Chakhbout bin Nahyan Al-Nahyan, Minister of State, Ali Ben Hamad Echamssi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security, Anouar Karkach, Diplomatic Advisor to the Emirati President, Souhail Mohamed Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Mariam Bint Mohammad Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Mohamed Hassan Souidi, Minister of Investment, Mohamed Ali Chourafa, Head of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi and Al Asri Saeed Ahmed Adhahiri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates in Rabat.

The President of the United Arab Emirates was, for his part, greeted by members of the official delegation accompanying the Sovereign, including Moulay Abdellah Alaoui and Moulay Youssef Alaoui.

It includes HM the King's Advisor, Fouad Ali El Himma, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah, Minister of Equipment and Water, Nizar Baraka, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, Mohamed Sadiki, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali, Minister of Transport and Logistics, Mohamed Abdeljalil, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Investment, Convergence and the Evaluation of Public Policies, Mohcine Jazouli, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance in charge of the Budget, Faouzi Lekjaa, HM the King’s Chamberlain, Sidi Mohammed Alaoui, Director General of Studies and Documentation, Mohamed Yassine Mansouri, and Colonel-Major Azzeddine Khalid, head of the 3rd Office of the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces.

The official delegation is also composed of Ahmed Tazi, Moroccan Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed Benchaaboun, Managing Director of the Mohammed VI Investment Fund, Abdellatif Zaghnoun, Managing Director of the National Agency for Strategic Management of State Holdings and Performance Monitoring of Public Establishments and Companies, Abdelhamid Addou, Chairman and CEO of RAM, Amina Benkhadra, Managing Director of the National Hydrocarbons and Mining Office, Mostafa Terrab, Chairman and CEO of the OCP Group, Abderrahim El Hafidi, Managing Director of the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water, Mohamed Rabii Khlie, Managing Director of the National Railways Office, Faiçal Laaraichi, Chairman and CEO of the National Radio and Television Company and Soread 2M, Karim Bouzida, Chargé de mission at the Royal Cabinet, El Hassan El Asri, Director of Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, and Abdelouahed El Karroumi, Director of Financing at the Hassan II Fund for Economic and Social Development, as well as several prominent figures.

MAP: 04 December 2023