Ramadan: HM the King Sends Congratulations to Heads of State of Islamic Countries

On the occasion of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, may God assist Him, has sent greeting cards to Their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, Sovereigns, Presidents and Emirs of Islamic countries.

The Sovereign expresses, in these cards, His best congratulations and wishes, praying to the Almighty to renew this blessed month for the Heads of State of Islamic countries in blessings.

MAP: 11 March 2024