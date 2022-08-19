Revolution of the King and the People: HM the King Pardons 542 Convicts

On the occasion of the Anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People, His Majesty King Mohammed VI has granted His pardon to 542 people sentenced by various Moroccan courts in the Kingdom, announced the Ministry of Justice in a statement.

The detained beneficiaries of the pardon are 433 and are divided into:

- 12 inmates who benefited from pardon over their remaining prison terms;

- 419 prisoners who had their prison terms reduced;

- 2 inmates who had their prison sentences commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.

The free beneficiaries of the pardon are 109 and are divided into:

- 37 prisoners who benefited from pardon over their prison sentences or remaining prison terms;

- 4 persons who benefited from pardon over their imprisonment terms while their fines were maintained;

- 63 persons had their fines annulled;

- 5 inmates who benefited from pardon over their prison terms and fines as well.