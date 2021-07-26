Royal Pardon for 761 People on Occasion of Eid Al Adha

On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, HM King Mohammed VI granted his pardon to 761 people sentenced by the different Moroccan courts, said a statement by the ministry of Justice.



The detained beneficiaries of the pardon are 658 and are divided into:



- 05 inmates who benefited from pardon over their remaining prison terms.



- 639 prisoners who had their prison terms reduced.



- 14 inmates who had their prison sentences commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.



The free beneficiaries of the pardon are 103 and are divided into:



- 40 people who benefited from pardon over their prison sentences or remaining prison terms.



- 04 people who benefited from pardon over their imprisonment terms while their fines were maintained.



- 57 people had their fines annulled.



- 02 individuals had both their imprisonment terms and fines annulled.



Royal pardon is customary in Morocco to mark national and religious holidays.

MAP 20 July 2021