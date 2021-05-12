Royal Pardon To 810 People on Occasion of Eid Al Fitr

On the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, HM King Mohammed VI granted his pardon to 810 people sentenced by the different Moroccan courts, said a statement by the ministry of Justice.

The detained beneficiaries of the pardon are 606 and are divided into:

- 28 inmates who benefited from pardon over their remaining prison terms.

- 576 prisoners who had their prison terms reduced.

- 2 inmates who had their prison sentences commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.

The free beneficiaries of the pardon are 204 and are divided into:

- 62 people who benefited from pardon over their prison sentences or remaining prison terms.

- 10 people who benefited from pardon over their imprisonment terms while their fines were maintained.

- 131 people had their fines annulled.

- 1 individual had both his imprisonment terms and fines annulled.

Among the beneficiaries of the Royal pardon granted by HM King Mohammed VI on this joyful occasion, there are 12 detainees who were sentenced in cases of extremism and terrorism and who participated in the 7th edition of the "Reconciliation" Program (Mussalaha). This Royal gesture comes in response to the requests of pardon that these prisoners submitted to HM the King, after having officially announced their rejection of all forms of extremism and terrorism, as well as their firm attachment to the unwavering and sacred values of the Nation and to national institutions.

The beneficiaries of this royal initiative are divided into:

- 9 inmates who benefited from pardon over their remaining prison terms.

- 3 prisoners who had their prison terms reduced.

And in consideration of the family and human circumstances of those sentenced as part of the Al Hoceima region's events, and in fulfillment of the Royal will on all occasions, HM the King granted His royal pardon to 17 detainees on their remaining prison terms.

Royal pardon is customary in Morocco to mark national and religious holidays.

MAP 12 mai 2021