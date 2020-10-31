Royal Pardon for 931 People on Occasion of Eid Al Mawlid Annabawi
On the occasion of Eid Al Mawlid Annabawi, HM King Mohammed VI granted his pardon to 931 people sentenced by the different Moroccan courts, said a statement by the ministry of Justice.
The detained beneficiaries of the pardon are 677 and are divided into:
- 273 inmates who benefited from pardon over their remaining prison terms.
- 400 prisoners who had their prison terms reduced.
- 4 inmates who had their prison sentences commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.
The free beneficiaries of the pardon are 254 and are divided into:
- 76 people who benefited from pardon over their prison sentences or remaining prison terms.
- 12 people who benefited from pardon over their imprisonment terms while their fines were maintained.
- 163 people had their fines annulled.
- 3 individuals had both their imprisonment terms and fines annulled
Royal pardon is customary in Morocco to mark national and religious holidays.
MAP 28 October 2020