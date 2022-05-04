Royal Pardon to 958 People on Occasion of Eid Al Fitr

On the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, HM King Mohammed VI has granted his pardon to 958 people sentenced by the different Moroccan courts, said a statement issued by the ministry of Justice.

The detained beneficiaries of the pardon are 645 and are divided into:

- 22 inmates who benefited from pardon over their remaining prison terms.

- 622 prisoners who had their prison terms reduced.

- 1 inmate who had his prison sentence commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison term.

The free beneficiaries of the pardon are 284 and are divided into:

- 71 people benefited from pardon over their prison sentences or remaining prison terms.

- 7 people benefited from pardon over their imprisonment terms while their fines were maintained.

- 191 people had their fines annulled.

- 14 individuals had both their imprisonment terms and fines annulled.

- 1 individual had his fines and remaining prison terms annulled.

Among the beneficiaries of the Royal pardon granted by HM King Mohammed VI on this glorious occasion, there are 29 detainees who were sentenced in cases of extremism and terrorism.

This Royal gesture took place after these prisoners had officially announced their rejection of all forms of extremism and terrorism, and voiced their firm attachment to the unwavering and sacred values of the Nation and national institutions.

The beneficiaries of this royal initiative are divided into:

- 23 inmates who benefited from pardon over their remaining prison terms.

- 6 prisoners who had their prison terms reduced.

Royal pardon is customary in Morocco to mark national and religious holidays.

MAP 01 mai 2022