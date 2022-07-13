Royal Pardon for 979 People on Occasion of Eid Al Adha

On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, HM King Mohammed VI has granted his pardon to 979 people sentenced by the different Moroccan courts, said a statement by the ministry of Justice.



The detained beneficiaries of the pardon are 834 and are divided into:



- 9 inmates who benefited from pardon over their remaining prison terms.



- 818 prisoners who had their prison terms reduced.



- 7 inmates who had their prison sentences commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.



The free beneficiaries of the pardon are 134 and are divided into:



- 21 people who benefited from pardon over their prison sentences or remaining prison terms.



- 7 people who benefited from pardon over their imprisonment terms while their fines were maintained.



- 104 people had their fines annulled.



- 2 individuals had both their imprisonment terms and fines annulled.



Among the beneficiaries of the Royal pardon granted by HM King Mohammed VI on this glorious occasion, there are 11 detainees who were sentenced in cases of extremism and terrorism.



This Royal gesture took place after these prisoners had officially announced their rejection of all forms of extremism and terrorism, and voiced their attachment to the unwavering and sacred values of the Nation and national institutions.



The beneficiaries of this royal initiative are divided into:



- 3 inmates who benefited from pardon over their remaining prison terms.



- 5 prisoners who had their prison terms reduced while their fines were annulled.



- 2 inmates who had their prison terms reduced.



- 1 individual who had his prison sentences commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.



Royal pardon is customary in Morocco to mark national and religious holidays.

MAP 09 July 2022