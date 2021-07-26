Statement by Ministry of Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery

Here follows a statement by the Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery:



The Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery announces that taking into consideration the continuation of preventive measures imposed by the evolution of the health situation, it has been decided to postpone all activities, festivities and ceremonies planned on the occasion of the 22nd Anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, to the Throne of His Glorious Ancestors.



Thus, it has been decided to postpone the reception ceremony presided over by His Majesty the King, may God preserve him, on this glorious occasion, the swearing-in ceremony of the graduating officers of the different military, paramilitary and civil schools and institutes, and the ceremony of allegiance to the Commander of the Faithful, may God preserve him, as well as all the parades and demonstrations attended by a large number of citizens.



On this glorious occasion, His Majesty the King, may God preserve Him, will address a speech to His faithful people.

MAP 24 July 2021