Statement by Ministry of Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery

The Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery announces that taking into consideration the continuation of preventive measures imposed by the evolution of the health situation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided to postpone all activities, festivities and ceremonies planned on the occasion of the 23rd Anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, to the Throne of His Glorious Ancestors.

In this regard, it has been decided to postpone the reception ceremony chaired by His Majesty the King, may God preserve him, on this glorious occasion, the oath-taking ceremony of the graduating officers of the different military, paramilitary and civil schools and institutes, and the ceremony of allegiance to the Commander of the Faithful, may God preserve him, as well as all the parades and events attended by a large number of citizens.

On this glorious occasion, His Majesty the King, may God preserve Him, will address a speech to His faithful people.