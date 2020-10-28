Statement By Royal Office

Here follows a statement by the Royal Office:



"HM King Mohammed VI held, on Tuesday October 27, 2020, a telephone conversation with His brother HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the State of the United Arab Emirates.



This telephone conversation is part of the permanent coordination and consultation between the leaders of the two countries and the depth of the bonds of sincere fraternity and mutual affection that unite them, and it falls within the framework of the relations of fruitful cooperation and efficient solidarity which binds the Kingdom of Morocco and the brotherly State of the United Arab Emirates.



During this call, HH the Crown Prince of the UAE informed HM the King of his country's decision to open a Consulate General in the city of Laâyoune, in the southern provinces of the Kingdom.



On this occasion, HM the King expressed his sincere thanks and High esteem to HH the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates for this important historic decision in support of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom on this part of its territory, especially since the Emirates had taken part in the Glorious Green March.



HM the King also voiced his deep pride in the decision of the Emirates as the first Arab country to open a Consulate General in the southern provinces of the Kingdom, a decision which embodies its steadfast position in the defense of the legitimate rights and the just causes of Morocco, and its unwavering support for Morocco in the various regional and international forums.



It is a decision which is not strange for the brotherly United Arab Emirates state and its wise leadership, in the defense of just and legitimate causes."

MAP 27 October 2020