Statement By Royal Office

Here follows a statement by the Royal Office:

"HM King Mohammed VI received a telephone call this Thursday from His brother HM King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, Sovereign of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

This call falls within the framework of the strong bonds and the sincere affection which bind the two Sovereigns, and mirrors the tradition of continuous consultation and permanent coordination between the two Kings, as well as the relations of fruitful cooperation and active solidarity between the two brotherly Kingdoms.

During this phone conversation, the Hashemite sovereign Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein welcomed the decisions taken by HM the King to secure the movement of people and goods in the region of El Guerguerat in the Moroccan Sahara.

He also congratulated HM the King on the success of this operation and the re-opening of the crossing to the secure movement of people and goods from the Kingdom of Morocco to the countries of sub-Saharan Africa.

On this occasion, HM King Abdullah II expressed to HM the King the wish of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to open a Consulate General in the Moroccan city of Laâyoune. The necessary arrangements for this purpose will be coordinated by the foreign ministries of the two countries.

HM King Mohammed VI expressed to His brother HM King Abdullah II His esteem and gratitude following this important decision, which is part of the supportive positions that the Hashemite Kingdom is continuously taking concerning the issue of Morocco's territorial integrity".

MAP 19 November 2020