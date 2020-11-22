Statement by Royal Office

Here follows a statement by the Royal Office:

"His Majesty King Mohammed VI had, this Friday, a telephone call with His brother His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

During this call, the two Heads of State expressed their great satisfaction with the rapid development of bilateral cooperation, as well as their great willingness to consolidate and raise it to a level that will enable the deepening of this cooperation between the two neighboring countries, the broadening of its prospects and the diversification of its fields.

This telephone call was also an opportunity for the two Heads of State to discuss the latest regional developments.

On this occasion, His Majesty the King expressed his readiness to pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, while extending an invitation to His Excellency the President to visit his second country, the Kingdom of Morocco."

MAP 20 November 2020