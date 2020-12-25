Statement By Royal Office

Here follows a statement by the Royal Office:

"His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, had today a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu.

During this meeting, His Majesty the King recalled the strong and special ties between the Jewish community of Moroccan origin and the Moroccan Monarchy. The Sovereign also reiterated the consistent, unwavering and unchanged position of the Kingdom of Morocco on the Palestinian Question and the pioneering role of the Kingdom in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.

It is in this context that His Majesty the King welcomed the reviving of cooperation mechanisms between the Kingdom of Morocco and the State of Israel, and the resumption of regular contacts, within the framework of peaceful and friendly diplomatic relations.

For his part, the Israeli Prime Minister assured His Majesty of his determination to implement all the commitments made, according to a precise schedule of implementation.

The trilateral declaration between the Kingdom of Morocco, the United States of America and the State of Israel, signed before His Majesty the King on December 22, is the frame of reference for the development and evolution of these relations."

MAP 25 December 2020