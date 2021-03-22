Statement by Royal Office

Here follows a statement by the Royal Office:

"HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, received on Monday March 22, 2021 at the Royal Palace in Fez:

- Mohamed Abdennabaoui, whom the Sovereign appointed First President of the Court of Cassation and, in this capacity, Deputy President of the Higher Council of the Judiciary.

- El Hassan Daki, whom the Sovereign appointed Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation and, in this capacity, President of the Public Prosecution".

MAP 22 March 2021