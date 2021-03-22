Statement By Royal Office

Here follows a statement by the Royal Office:

"HM King Mohammed VI received, on Monday March 22, 2021 at the Royal Palace of Fez, Zineb El Adaoui, whom the Sovereign appointed as the First President of the Court of Auditors.

On this occasion, HM the King gave the new president His High Directives so that she makes sure that this Institution fulfills its constitutional missions, particularly in the exercise of the superior control of public finances and in the area of support and protection of the principles and values of good governance, transparency and accountability".

MAP 22 March 2021