Statement by Royal Office

Here follows a statement by the Royal Office:

"In accordance with the provisions of article 115 of the Constitution, HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, president of the Higher Council of the Judiciary, received on Monday March 22, 2021 at the Royal Palace of Fez, the five members of the Higher Council of the Judiciary, whose appointment falls under the royal prerogatives by virtue of the Constitution.

They are:

- Ahmed Ghazali and Mohamed Amine Benabdellah, whose membership in the Council was kindly renewed by the Sovereign.

- Mohamed Zaoug, Mohamed Nassar and Khalid Laraichi, whom HM the King appointed as new members of this Council.

On this occasion, the new members were sworn in before HM the King.

This audience took place in the presence of Mohamed Abdennabaoui, President of the Court of Cassation, Deputy President of the Higher Council of the Judiciary, and El Hassan Daki, Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, President of the Public Prosecution".

MAP 22 March 2021