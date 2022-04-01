Here follows a statement by the Royal Office:



"His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God Assist Him, had a telephone conversation today with the President of the Spanish Government, H.E. Mr. Pedro Sanchez.



During this exchange, His Majesty the King reiterated His high appreciation for the content of the message sent to Him on March 14 by the President of the Spanish Government.



This letter is in line with the spirit of the Speech of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God Assist Him, of August 20, 2021 and responds to the call of His Majesty the King to 'inaugurate an unprecedented stage in the relations between the two countries'.



Thus, the partnership between the two countries is now entering a new stage, based on mutual respect, reciprocal trust, permanent consultation and frank and loyal cooperation.



In this context, the various Ministers and officials of both countries are called upon to implement concrete actions as part of an ambitious roadmap covering all areas of the partnership, integrating all issues of common interest.



His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God Assist Him, extended, on this occasion, an invitation to the President of the Spanish Government, H.E. Mr. Pedro Sánchez to visit Morocco, in the very next few days".

MAP 31 March 2022