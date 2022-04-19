Statement by the Royal Office

HM King Mohammed VI on Monday held a telephone conversation with his brother HM King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of Jordan, says a statement released by the Royal Office.

This telephone call was an opportunity for HM the King, may God preserve Him, to check on the health condition of the Jordanian Sovereign after the successful surgery he underwent recently, the statement adds.

Talks between the two Sovereigns focused on the events in the city of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque following the incursions into the holy places and the attacks on the faithful, in light of the chairmanship by HM King Mohammed VI of the Al-Quds Committee and the Hashemite guardianship of HM King Abdullah II over the Islamic and Christian holy places in Al-Quds Asharif.

The two Sovereigns considered that this escalation is likely to fuel feelings of rancor, hatred and extremism and to destroy the chances of reviving the peace process in the region, the statement points out.

MAP 18 avril 2022