Here follows a statement by the Royal Office:



"Following the sad news of the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God preserve Him, expressed in His personal name and on behalf of the Royal Family and the Moroccan people, His sincere condolences and deep feelings of compassion after this loss that has plunged the illustrious Princely Family of the State of the United Arab Emirates into grief.



In this painful circumstance, His Majesty the King, may God preserve Him, recalled the deep bonds of sincere affection, mutual esteem and continuous understanding that bound the Sovereign to the deceased and constantly united the Princely Family and the Royal Family and that he ensured their maintenance and consolidation.



HM the King also stressed that the Kingdom of Morocco remembers, with the esteem due to the deceased, may God have him in His holy mercy, the affection and the strong bonds of brotherhood and solidarity, in good and bad times, that the deceased bore towards Morocco, and his great concern for the consolidation and development of the exceptional and distinguished relations linking the two brotherly countries, as well as for the reinforcement of their bonds of solidarity and mutual aid with regard to the various crucial questions of common interest.



In this difficult moment, His Majesty the King expressed His great esteem for the great achievements made by the venerated late in favor of the brotherly State of the United Arab Emirates, by continuing the work of his late father, Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan, and by ensuring its modernization and the development of its economic and political capacities, which enabled it to occupy a prominent place at the Arab, regional and international levels, and to play an active role in defending just Arab causes and consolidating Arab-Islamic ties of solidarity.



The Sovereign implored God to surround the deceased with His immense mercy and to reward him amply for the commendable services rendered to his country and his Ummah, as well as for his pioneering achievements, and to welcome him into His vast paradise.



On this sad occasion, His Majesty the King, may God assist Him, sent a message of condolences and compassion to His brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates.



The Sovereign also sent a message of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in his capacity as Vice President of the State of the United Arab Emirates, President of the Council of Ministers".

MAP 13 mai 2022