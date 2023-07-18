Here follows a statement by the Royal Office:

"His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, has received a letter from the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, His Excellency Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu.

In this letter, the Israeli Prime Minister brought to the Very High Attention of His Majesty the King, may God assist Him, the decision of the State of Israel to 'recognize the sovereignty of Morocco over the territory of Western Sahara.'

In this respect, the Israeli Prime Minister indicated that his country's position will be 'reflected in all relevant acts and documents of the Israeli Government.'

He also stressed that the decision would be 'transmitted to the United Nations, to regional and international organizations of which Israel is a member, and to all countries with which Israel maintains diplomatic relations.'

In his letter to the Sovereign, the Israeli Prime Minister informed that Israel is positively examining 'the opening of a consulate in the city of Dakhla,' as part of the implementation of this state decision.

(MAP 17.07.2023)