Here follows a statement by the Royal Office:

"His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, has the great pleasure of announcing to the Moroccan people that the FIFA Council has unanimously selected the Morocco-Spain-Portugal bid as the sole candidate to organize the 2030 Football World Cup.

This decision by the Council of the International Association Football Federation commends and recognizes Morocco's key position in the concert of great nations.

His Majesty the King takes this opportunity to congratulate the Kingdom of Spain and the Republic of Portugal, while reiterating the Kingdom of Morocco's commitment to working in perfect synergy with the authorities in charge of the bid in each of the host countries."

(MAP/04 October 2023)