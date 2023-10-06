Here follows a statement by the Royal Office:

"His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, received, on Thursday at the Royal Palace in Rabat, Mr. Fouzi Lekjaa, Minister Delegate in charge of the Budget, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), whom the Sovereign has appointed Chairman of the 'World Cup 2030 Committee'.

The appointment follows a vote by the FIFA Council, which unanimously selected the Morocco-Spain-Portugal bid as the sole candidate to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

On this occasion, His Majesty the King, may God preserve Him, expressed his wish and willingness that the organization of this global competition be driven by a strong ambition supported by a project that can make this edition a great success".

MAP/ 05 October 2023