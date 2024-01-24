Here follows a statement by the Royal Office:

"His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, held today a telephone conversation with His Excellency Mr. Bola Ahmed Adekunle TINUBU, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The conversation focused on the positive dynamics of bilateral relations in recent years.

The conversation also focused on the Nigeria-Morocco African-Atlantic Gas Pipeline project, a structuring project that will be a strategic lever for regional integration and economic, social development for all West African countries.

In this context, His Majesty the King, may God assist Him, has kindly extended to His Excellency Mr. Bola TINUBU, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, an invitation to make an Official Visit to Morocco, the dates of which will be determined through the diplomatic channel."

MAP: 23 January 2024