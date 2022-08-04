Throne Day: Congratulatory Message to HM the King from President of Ireland

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has received a congratulatory message from President of the Republic of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, on the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of the Sovereign's enthronement.



In this message, Higgins expresses, in his personal name and on behalf of the Irish people, his warm congratulations and best wishes for good health and happiness to HM the King, and for peace and prosperity to the Moroccan people.