Throne Day: His Majesty King Mohammed VI to Address Speech to the Nation on Saturday

"The Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery announces that on the occasion of the celebration of the 23rd anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, to the Throne of His Glorious Ancestors, His Majesty the King will address a speech to His faithful people.

The Royal Speech will be broadcast on radio and television on Saturday, July 30, 2022 starting 9:00 p.m."

MAP - 30 July 2022