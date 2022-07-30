Throne Day: HM the King Pardons 1,769 Convicts
On the occasion of the Throne Day, HM King Mohammed VI granted his pardon to 1,769 people sentenced by the different Moroccan courts, said a statement by the Justice ministry.
The detained beneficiaries of the pardon are 1,459 and are divided into:
- 74 inmates who benefited from pardon over their remaining prison terms.
- 1,375 prisoners who had their prison terms reduced.
- Sentences for 02 convicts were commuted from death penalty to life imprisonment.
- 08 inmates who had their prison sentences commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.
The free beneficiaries of the pardon are 310 and are divided into:
- 100 prisoners who benefited from pardon over their prison sentences or remaining prison terms.
- 10 inmates who benefited from pardon over their imprisonment terms while their fines were maintained.
- 190 prisoners had their fines annulled.
- 10 inmates who benefited from pardon over their prison terms and fines as well.
MAP - 29 July 2022