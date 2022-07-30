You are here

Friday 29 July 2022

Throne Day: HM the King Pardons 1,769 Convicts

Su Majestad el Rey Mohammed VI

On the occasion of the Throne Day, HM King Mohammed VI granted his pardon to 1,769 people sentenced by the different Moroccan courts, said a statement by the Justice ministry.

The detained beneficiaries of the pardon are 1,459 and are divided into:

- 74 inmates who benefited from pardon over their remaining prison terms.

- 1,375 prisoners who had their prison terms reduced.

- Sentences for 02 convicts were commuted from death penalty to life imprisonment.

- 08 inmates who had their prison sentences commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.

The free beneficiaries of the pardon are 310 and are divided into:

- 100 prisoners who benefited from pardon over their prison sentences or remaining prison terms.

- 10 inmates who benefited from pardon over their imprisonment terms while their fines were maintained.

- 190 prisoners had their fines annulled.

- 10 inmates who benefited from pardon over their prison terms and fines as well.

MAP - 29 July 2022