Throne Day: HM the King Pardons 1,769 Convicts

On the occasion of the Throne Day, HM King Mohammed VI granted his pardon to 1,769 people sentenced by the different Moroccan courts, said a statement by the Justice ministry.

The detained beneficiaries of the pardon are 1,459 and are divided into:

- 74 inmates who benefited from pardon over their remaining prison terms.

- 1,375 prisoners who had their prison terms reduced.

- Sentences for 02 convicts were commuted from death penalty to life imprisonment.

- 08 inmates who had their prison sentences commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.

The free beneficiaries of the pardon are 310 and are divided into:

- 100 prisoners who benefited from pardon over their prison sentences or remaining prison terms.

- 10 inmates who benefited from pardon over their imprisonment terms while their fines were maintained.

- 190 prisoners had their fines annulled.

- 10 inmates who benefited from pardon over their prison terms and fines as well.

MAP - 29 July 2022