Throne Day: HM the King Receives Congratulatory Message from Libyan Presidential Council Chairman

His Majesty King Mohammed VI received a congratulatory message from president of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Younes El-Menfi, on the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of the Sovereign's accession to the Throne of His glorious ancestors.



In this message, El-Menfi expressed his warm congratulations to the Sovereign and the Moroccan people, as well as his wishes for progress and prosperity.



The president of the Libyan Presidential Council takes this opportunity to implore the Almighty to renew such an occasion for HM the King and for the brotherly Moroccan people in the achievement of their aspirations for development and a prosperous future.

MAP 04 August 2022