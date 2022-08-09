Throne Day: Message of Congratulations to HM the King from Malian Transitional President

His Majesty King Mohammed VI received a congratulatory message from Malian Transitional president, Colonel Assimi Goita, on the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of the Sovereign's accession to the Throne of His glorious ancestors.



In this message, Goita expresses, in his personal name and on behalf of the Malian people, his warm and heartfelt congratulations to His Majesty the King and the Moroccan people, as well as his sincere wishes of good health and happiness to the Sovereign and of progress and growing prosperity to the brotherly people of Morocco.



He also takes this opportunity to reaffirm his total readiness to work "to strengthen the excellent relations of friendship and fruitful cooperation" existing between the Republic of Mali and the Kingdom of Morocco and to thank the Sovereign for "the multiform support" to his country.

MAP 04 August 2022