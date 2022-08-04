Tunisian President Congratulates HM the King on Throne Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI received a message of congratulations from the President of the Republic of Tunisia, Kais Saied, on the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of the accession of the Sovereign to the Throne of His glorious ancestors.



In this message, Saied expresses on his behalf and that of the Tunisian people, his sincere congratulations and his fraternal wishes of health and happiness to HM the King, and more progress and prosperity to the Moroccan people, imploring the Almighty to perpetuate on brotherly Morocco the benefits of security, stability and development.



The Tunisian President seized this happy occasion to reiterate to the Sovereign his firm will to further develop the solid fraternal relations that unite the two brotherly peoples, while aspiring to continue the joint action to raise to a higher level the fruitful cooperation between the two countries in various fields.