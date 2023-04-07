Riyadh: Political Consultation Committee between Morocco and Saudi Arabia Discusses Strengthening of Bilateral Relations

The Political Consultation Committee and the Follow-up Committee at the level of senior officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Morocco and Saudi Arabia held their third meeting, Wednesday in Riyadh.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen the historical and strategic relations linking the two countries in various fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported Thursday, adding that they also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of common interest.

The meeting was chaired by Saudi Arabia's Assistant Minister of State for African Affairs, Sami bin Abdullah al-Saleh, while the Moroccan delegation was chaired by Fouad Yazough, Director General of Bilateral Relations, in the presence of Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Morocco, Abdallah Bin Saad Al Ghariri, and Morocco's Ambassador in Riyadh, Mustapha Mansouri, as well as other officials from the two Ministries.

