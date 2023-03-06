Council of Government to Convene on Thursday

A Council of Government will convene on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch.

At the beginning of its proceedings, the Council will examine three bills, the first of which modifies and completes the law relating to Collective Investment Schemes in Capital (OPCC), while the second concerns the credit information bureaus (BIC) and the third concerns the discharge related to the execution of the finance law for the 2021 fiscal year, the department of the Head of Government said in a statement on Monday.

Subsequently, the Council will examine a draft decree amending and supplementing the decree establishing the "Morocco Book Prize", as well as proposals for appointment to senior positions, in accordance with the provisions of Article 92 of the Constitution, the statement added.

MAP: 06 March 2023