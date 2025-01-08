14th Arab Education Ministers Conference: Morocco Advocates Harnessing AI in Education

Morocco called for the development of an Arab strategy to promote the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in education and teaching, during the 14th Conference of Arab Education Ministers, on Tuesday in Doha.

On this occasion, the Minister of National Education, Preschool, and Sports, and President of the National Commission for Education, Science, and Culture, Mohamed Saad Berrada, emphasized the need to leverage AI as a key lever in education, training, and scientific research by enhancing its accessibility, effectiveness, and adaptability to the needs of Arab societies.

In an address delivered on his behalf by Younes Shimi, Secretary General of the Ministry, Berrada outlined Morocco's efforts to gradually integrate AI into the education system, emphasizing its role in addressing school dropouts and improving student outcomes. He also highlighted the potential of AI to support teacher training and capacity building, noting that the technology can be leveraged to tailor training to students' needs while enhancing the skills of educators.

Berrada also touched on the vital reform of Morocco's education system, guided by His Majesty King Mohammed VI's High Guidelines, noting that as part of its 2021-2026 program, the government is continuing the implementation of this reform through the "2022-2026 roadmap for a quality public school for all."

MAP: 07 January 2025