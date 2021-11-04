2022 Appropriation Bill: Over MAD 62 Bln for Education and Preschool Learning (Minister)

The credits allocated to national education and preschool learning (excluding commitment credits) for the fiscal year 2022 amount to 62.45 billion dirhams, up 6.1% compared to 2021, said Wednesday in Rabat, Minister of National Education, Preschool Learning and Sports, Chakib Benmoussa.



The credits are divided on the operation (MAD 55.92 bln), as well as on the investment with payment credits of nearly MAD 6.53 Bln, said Benmoussa who gave a presentation on the draft sectoral budget of the Ministry of National Education, Preschool Learning and Sports for the year 2022 before the Committee on Education, Culture and Communication at the House of Representatives.



The commitment appropriations (2023 and beyond) under the investment are, for their part, set at 5.068 billion dirhams, an increase of 50.16% compared to the year 2021, he said.



Concerning the subsidies allocated to the regional academies for fiscal year 2022, they amount to more than 25.56 billion dirhams, including investment (4.75 billion dirhams in commitment appropriations and 4.85 billion dirhams in payment appropriations), academy executives (11.1 billion dirhams), and equipment and other expenses (4.86 billion dirhams).



Also, Benmoussa reviewed the evolution of indicators related to education during the periods 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, welcoming the achievements in the implementation of the project of preschool education, including increasing the number of classes and improving quality, as well as in terms of the generalization of primary education, especially in rural areas.



He added that the fight against school dropout is one of the first concerns of the Ministry, which requires concerted efforts from all departments involved. The Minister noted in this sense that the dropout rate should record a decline during this school year, to stand at 2.1% for primary education, 8% for secondary education and 7% for qualifying secondary education.



MAP 03 November 2021