2030 World Cup: Spain-Portugal-Morocco Bid, 'Solid and Ambitious Project' (Pedro Sanchez)

The joint bid by Portugal, Spain and Morocco to host the 2030 Football World Cup is a "solid and ambitious project", underlined acting president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez.

« Spain is working with Portugal and Morocco on a solid bid for the 2030 World Cup," said the acting president of the Spanish government on the social network X following a meeting in New York on Tuesday with FIFA president, Gianni Infantino.

The bid is an "ambitious project that conveys positive values", noted the Spanish official.

« We are working with a clear idea in mind: football is a sport with a global reach that can transmit positive social values," he stressed.

HM King Mohammed VI announced Morocco's joint bid with Spain and Portugal to host the 2030 World Cup on March 14 in Kigali, in a message to mark the presentation of the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) Outstanding Achievement Award-2022.

This joint bid, unprecedented in the history of football, will be the junction between Africa and Europe, between the north and south of the Mediterranean, and between the African, Arab and Euro-Mediterranean worlds, noted the Sovereign.

HM the king stressed that this bid would be one of bringing together the best from each side, and demonstrating an alliance of genius, creativity, experience and resources.

The tripartite Spain-Morocco-Portugal Commission bidding to host the 2030 World Cup held its first meeting last weekend in Madrid. The next meeting will take place on October 4 in Rabat, in the presence of the presidents of the three federations.

MAP: 20 September 2023