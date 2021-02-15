Algerian Official Media Engage in Systematic Hostile Campaign against Morocco and its Institutions - CMES Pdt.

President of the Moroccan Center for Strategic Studies (CMES), Mohamed Benhammou, deeply regretted on Sunday the cheap and immoral level shown by the official Algerian media, which engage in a systematic hostile campaign against Morocco to the point of attacking its institutions, headed by the monarchic institution.

The "Algerian regime has lost consciousness and direction as a result of the cascading failures it has suffered over the Moroccan Sahara issue," Benhammou told MAP.

According to him, "the generals, who indulge in childish behavior, bathe in the swamp of corruption choking the Algerians and mortgaging their future while distilling the poison of hatred against Morocco."

"I strongly condemn this senseless behavior of a retrograde media in the pay of a reckless power," he said. Moroccans will not tolerate any attack on the monarchic institution and on the Motherland, Benhammou concluded.

MAP 14 February 2021