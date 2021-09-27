Alternation Practice in Morocco Commended at Seminar in Australia

The practice of alternation in the management of national, regional and local public affairs in Morocco was welcomed at a seminar held recently by the embassy of the Kingdom in Australia.

This meeting, which is part of the constant interaction with political decision-makers and civil society actors in order to promote Morocco's efforts in consolidating its democratic path, was chaired by Morocco’s ambassador to Australia, Karim Medrek, with the participation of members of the Moroccan-Australian Friendship Association (MAFA).

This seminar was an opportunity for the participants to learn about the elections of September 8, the latest developments in the issue of the Moroccan Sahara and the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Speaking at this meeting, Medrek stressed that the Kingdom has succeeded in organizing, for the first time in the history of its democratic institutions, three elections in a single day, despite the constraints linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that these elections provided irrefutable proof of the anchoring of the democratic practice in the country, the depth of pluralism and the solidity of its institutions.

Recalling the peaceful climate in which these elections took place, the Moroccan diplomat indicated that these elections, deemed by national and international observers as free and transparent, thus attest to the maturity of the Moroccan democratic process and respect for the political pluralism.

The diplomat shed light on the results in terms of representativeness and participation in this democratic process, especially in the Moroccan regions of the Sahara, adding that this massive participation constitutes, in itself, a clear response to those who doubt the unwavering attachment of the populations of the southern provinces to their country and their effective involvement in the construction of its institutions.

Referring to the high participation of women in electoral terms, he noted that the results of the elections have consolidated Morocco's leading role in terms of parity between men and women and political representation, which led into the election of 95 women at the Lower House, of 30 female presidents of municipalities including 3 mayors of three of the largest cities in the country and a female president of a region.

Regarding the latest developments in the issue of the Moroccan Sahara, the ambassador underlined that since the reopening of the El Guergarat passage, the only road leading from Morocco to Mauritania and the rest of West Africa, and the recognition by the American administration of Morocco's sovereignty over the Sahara, some parties have continued to fuel tensions and continue their acts of hostility to mislead the international community on the situation in the Sahara.

While reiterating the Kingdom's commitment to a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution, based on the Moroccan autonomy initiative, Medrek slammed the situation prevailing in the Tindouf camps, located in the Algerian territory, where the population is victim of human rights violations, arbitrary detentions and enforced disappearances, in addition to the military recruitment of children, thus violating humanitarian law and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Commenting Morocco’s efforts in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that the Kingdom is one of the countries that have already reached the global vaccination target set by the WHO, thanks to the implementation of the most advanced vaccination program in Africa.

He noted, in this regard, that now 18,300,000 Moroccans are fully vaccinated, recalling that the measures adopted by the Moroccan government since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic have significantly contributed to the mitigation of the economic impact of the pandemic.

For his part, Mr. J. Roland, Secretary General of the Moroccan-Australian Friendship Association stressed, on this occasion, that "since his accession to the throne, HM King Mohammed VI has carried out a visionary policy, allowing Morocco to consolidate its democracy and to be a haven of peace", noting that "these elections are a clear illustration of Morocco's strength, its stability and its serene march towards the future".

In this regard, he recalled that the economic and social development experienced by the regions of the Sahara testify to this visionary policy, proactive political choices and good governance which symbolize the success of Morocco today.

MAP 27 September 2021