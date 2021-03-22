Ambassador Ahmed Rahhou: We Expect More Dynamic Position from EU on Our Saharan Provinces

Morocco's ambassador to the European Union, Ahmed Rahhou, called on Monday for Europe to adopt a more dynamic position regarding the territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

"We expect a more dynamic position of the European Union on our Saharan provinces to be able to move forward in the framework of the autonomy solution," said Rahhou during a meeting by video conference of the Delegation for relations with the Maghreb countries of the European Parliament devoted to the partnership with Morocco.

"We share many things with the EU. We want to move forward hand in hand, but in return we want Europe to be more dynamic in solving our problems," he added.

Referring to the recognition of the USA of Morocco's sovereignty over its Sahara, the Moroccan diplomat noted that this is a decision that strengthens the chances of a revival of the UN process under the autonomy solution.

"A substantial autonomy plan is the only solution to this conflict and this perception is shared by many countries in the world including European countries, "said Rahhou.

In this regard, the ambassador highlighted the "very calm" situation on the ground to recall that Morocco has secured the north-south traffic that interests Europe through the passage of El Guerguarat.

He also recalled that Morocco welcomed the European Commission's communication on the new neighborhood policy.

Morocco, he said, has adhered to the vast majority of flagship projects in this policy that correspond to the four aspects adopted in the "Joint Political Declaration" on the occasion of the Association Council of June 2019, to put the Morocco-EU relationship on a solid foundation.

Speaking at the opening of this meeting, chairman of the Delegation for relations with the Maghreb countries of the European Parliament, Andrea Cozzolino stressed that "Morocco is a country of reference for Europe, a decisive player in the Maghreb region, a country of great stability and an important element for the neighborhood policy of the EU and the entire African continent".

For his part, representative of the European External Action Service (EEAS), Nicolas Bulte highlighted the quality of the exemplary partnership between Morocco and the EU as well as the constructive climate in which it operates.

