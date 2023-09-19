Ambassador:Spain ‘Honored, Touched’ by HM the King’s Thanks Message

Spain is “honored and touched” by the “very warm” message of thanks that HM King Mohammed VI addressed to the head of the contingent of Spain's Military Rescue Unit, which took part in rescue and relief efforts following the earthquake that struck Al Haouz region, Spanish ambassador to Morocco, Ricardo Díez-Hochleitner, said here Monday.

Spain, which along with other countries, contributed to rescue efforts under the supervision of Moroccan authorities, is impressed by the extraordinary and professional efforts of Moroccan rescue teams as well as by the outpouring of solidarity from the entire Moroccan people with the affected families and villages, he told the press.

He recalled that Spain dispatched several units: the emergency military unit, national police units, the Generalitat of Catalonia, as well as units from the town halls of Granada and Madrid to provide assistance to their Moroccan counterparts. Spain would like to reiterate its deep solidarity with Morocco, the ambassador said, noting that his country will stand side by side with the Kingdom and remain at the disposal of Moroccan authorities.

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of thanks to Lieutenant-Colonel Juan Saldana, head of the contingent of Spain's Military Rescue Unit, which took part in rescue and relief efforts following the earthquake that struck the Al Haouz region.

In the message, HM the King praised the active and effective participation of the members of the Spanish rescue team who, alongside their Moroccan brothers, deployed all their efforts and resources during the search and rescue operations.

MAP:18 September 2023