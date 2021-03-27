Anti-Covid Vaccines: Morocco Ensures Diversity of Supply Allowing it to Acquire Necessary Quantities (Official)

Morocco has ensured a diversity of supply in anti-Covid 19 vaccines that will allow it to acquire the necessary doses to continue the vaccination campaign in the best conditions, said director of the biotechnology laboratory at the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy in Rabat, Azeddine Ibrahimi.

"With the emergency authorizations granted to Astrazeneca-India, Astrazeneca-South Korea, Sinopharm and Sputnik V, Morocco has ensured a diversity of supply that will allow the maximum number of doses to be brought," Ibrahimi explained in an interview with MAP TV news channel (M24).

Thanks to its proactive approach, the Kingdom has so far been able to procure 8.5 million doses and, as a result, to carry out the first phase of the vaccination campaign, said the professor.

Since the beginning of the first stage of vaccination, Morocco has vaccinated more than four million people, "a huge achievement", he said, noting that people aged 60 and over will all be vaccinated and can then no longer develop severe cases, while those -60 years are statistically less affected by severe symptoms.

Thanks to a proactive approach, Morocco's situation is more comfortable than most countries in the world, he said, noting that the most important thing is to avoid getting infected to prevent the virus from multiplying.

According to Ibrahimi, the barrier measures must be maintained and rigorously respected in order to consolidate the achievements. Simple gestures such as wearing a mask, physical distancing and regular hand washing with soap or hydroalcoholic gel are able to limit the spread of the virus, pending the acquisition of the necessary doses and the vaccination of all Moroccan and foreign citizens over 17 years.

"With these simple citizen gestures, we will avoid mutations and the appearance of new variants to finally claim victory," he concluded.

According to the ministry of Health, Morocco, which has so far received a total of 8.5 million doses, is the first country in Africa to be vaccinated against the pandemic. Nearly 95% of the doses of anti-Covid vaccine injected in the African continent have been administered in the Kingdom.

The number of people who have been vaccinated until March 25 (dose 1) has reached 4,289,281, while 3,071,117 people have taken the second dose of the vaccine.

MAP 26 March 2021