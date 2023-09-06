Arab League: 'Moroccan Salon' Inaugurated after Renovation

The "Moroccan Salon" was inaugurated on Wednesday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo, following its renovation and refurbishment by Morocco.

This inauguration took place in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Moroccan Ambassador in Cairo and Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the Arab League, Ahmed Tazi, and other diplomats.

Located next to the Great Hall of the League of Arab States, the Salon, whose inauguration coincides with the holding of the Arab League Council of Foreign Ministers under Morocco's chairmanship, reflects the sophistication of Moroccan architecture as well as the richness and diversity of the Kingdom's culture.

On this occasion, Arab League's Assistant Secretary General Ahmed Rachid Khattabi, in charge of the Media and Communication Department, said that the Salon is full of artistic aspects in the traditional Moroccan style, adding that with its renovation, the Salon is now more sumptuous in terms of color scheme, décor and artistic tableaux, further reflecting Morocco's contribution and commitment to support the Arab League.

He also expressed his pleasure at welcoming such a large number of guests to the exhibition, which is proof of Morocco's intrinsic civilizational dimension.

For his part, Khattabi stressed that the Salon is a consecration of Morocco's presence within the Arab League, as the Kingdom is an active and important player in the Arab system, noting that it also reflects the diversity and richness of Morocco's heritage.

The aesthetics of the paintings and decorative motifs represent a Moroccan imprint par excellence and a civilizational and cultural touch with political depth, he pointed out.

He also pointed out that the inauguration of this exhibition is a consecration of the role played by Morocco within the Arab League and its commitment to Arab issues, particularly the Palestinian issue, thanks to the fundamental and important role played by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, hailing Morocco's attachment to its foreign policy constants and its support for the Arab regional system.

MAP: 06 September 2023